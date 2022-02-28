First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will post $47.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $47.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.52). First Financial had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THFF. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

THFF traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $46.82. 81,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 121.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

