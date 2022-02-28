First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,423 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,453,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,261,000 after purchasing an additional 56,045 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,668,037 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,116,000 after purchasing an additional 116,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 14.3% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,395,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,781,000 after purchasing an additional 174,851 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $64.13. 4,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.83. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.27 and a 1-year high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.28. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.