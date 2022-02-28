First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 226 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in WEX were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of WEX by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in WEX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in WEX by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in WEX by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEX by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total value of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $166.21. 2,252 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,916. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $232.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of -32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.81.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 12.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

WEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.09.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

