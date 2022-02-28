First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 1,488 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRDO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 127.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 77,947.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 6,894 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.80, for a total value of $81,349.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.53. 5,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.26 million, a PE ratio of 6.89, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.94. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $13.36.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $159.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 19.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Friday.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile (Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.