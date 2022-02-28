First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 286 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 21.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 518,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,628,000 after acquiring an additional 90,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,084,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 143.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 57,557 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 20,667 shares during the period.

BECN traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $58.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,153. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.97. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.41 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.50.

BECN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

