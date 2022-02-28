First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,234 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Interface were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Interface by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,772 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Interface by 132.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 35,164 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Interface by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Interface by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,721,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,524,000 after buying an additional 104,720 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Interface in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

TILE traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.14. 719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,587. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.88 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $775.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TILE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Interface from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

