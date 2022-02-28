First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has increased its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FSD stock opened at $13.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $16.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSD. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after purchasing an additional 362,691 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund during the third quarter worth $2,592,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 115,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 34,950 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

