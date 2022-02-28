FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,338,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 627,417 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $47,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in FirstEnergy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 6,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 0.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock opened at $41.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $42.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.22.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 66.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.