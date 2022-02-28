Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stake Lowered by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Five Below by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.0% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 71.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Five Below by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.50.

Shares of FIVE opened at $166.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

