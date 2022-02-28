FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Declares $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

FLEX LNG has a dividend payout ratio of 98.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of NYSE:FLNG opened at $23.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FLEX LNG by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 136,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 65,124 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 51.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

About FLEX LNG

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

