FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 71,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,333 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FLEX LNG during the third quarter worth about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the second quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLEX LNG stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.77.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a net margin of 47.23% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.71%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.