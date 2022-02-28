FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Stake Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,749,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,330 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.05% of FLEX LNG worth $49,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in FLEX LNG in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 32,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares in the last quarter. 15.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEX LNG alerts:

Shares of FLNG opened at $23.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $26.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.71%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.68%.

About FLEX LNG (Get Rating)

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEX LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEX LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.