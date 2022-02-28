Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.285-4.375 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.22 billion.Floor & Decor also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.750-$3.000 EPS.

FND traded up $4.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,073,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,085,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.11. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 419,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,302,000 after acquiring an additional 238,848 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 139.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 38,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 58,564 shares in the last quarter. 98.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.