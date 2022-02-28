Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.250-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.42 billion-$8.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.Foot Locker also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.25-4.60 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on FL. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Foot Locker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.17.

Shares of FL traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.72. 346,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,867,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

