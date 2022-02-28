Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Aptiv by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,977 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 13,893 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Aptiv by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 454,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,548,000 after purchasing an additional 71,708 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Aptiv in the 2nd quarter worth $346,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV stock traded down $3.77 on Monday, hitting $132.23. 3,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $148.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.05. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $125.56 and a 12-month high of $180.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.80.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

