Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for 2.3% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 240.0% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FUTY opened at $43.66 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.91 and a 1-year high of $46.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.80.

