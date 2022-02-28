Fortis Advisors LLC Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fortis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.4% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 55.4% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,208. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $59.86 and a 12 month high of $61.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

