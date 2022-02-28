Fortis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 26.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $125.16. 12,259 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,659. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.63 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

