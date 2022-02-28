Fortis Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,156 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1,479.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,304,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,809 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,097,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,956 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,926,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.4% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,549,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,574,000 after buying an additional 735,385 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $15,887,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,260,274. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $33.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

