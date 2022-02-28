Fortis Advisors LLC Sells 273 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 888.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 34.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the period.

FNCL traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,871. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.34. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $46.26 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

