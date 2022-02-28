Fortis Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ)

Fortis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,180 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,730,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,140. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $97.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.58.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $1.546 per share. This is an increase from iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

