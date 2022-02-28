Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

FTAI opened at $25.35 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $34.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $145.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -91.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

