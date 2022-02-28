Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.90-$5.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.465 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.900-$5.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.35. The company had a trading volume of 439,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,276. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $110.64 and a twelve month high of $190.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Fox Factory by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Fox Factory by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Fox Factory by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fox Factory by 15.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Fox Factory by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 63,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

