Franklin Resources Inc. Has $211,000 Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) by 81.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,094 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 48.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 162,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 15.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 159,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,887,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,135,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 6.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 510.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 91,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 76,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRQ. cut their price target on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$11.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Eight Capital raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE:TRQ opened at $21.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.95. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Oyu Tolgoi Copper-Gold Mine. The company was founded by Robert Martin Friedland on January 25, 1994 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

