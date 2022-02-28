Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,088 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Aegon were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 50,353 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,332,000 after buying an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Aegon by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,026,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 128,677 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its position in Aegon by 10.9% in the third quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,997,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,168,000 after purchasing an additional 197,130 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aegon alerts:

NYSE AEG opened at $5.17 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a 12 month low of $3.89 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

About Aegon (Get Rating)

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.