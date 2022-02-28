Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded PBF Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

PBF Energy stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $20.15.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. PBF Energy’s revenue was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

