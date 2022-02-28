Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases New Shares in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Grassi Investment Management bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Amundi bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Clean Energy Fuels by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.85. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $16.59.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 36.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.29.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.