Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,720 Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FRGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group during the third quarter worth about $336,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11,760.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 36,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.74. The company has a market capitalization of $260.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 2.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on FRGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

