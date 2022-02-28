Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases Shares of 342 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 17.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 143,215 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,035,000 after buying an additional 21,185 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.6% during the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,753,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 11.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,139,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 78.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,029 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Credit Acceptance news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.50, for a total value of $4,539,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total value of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,354 shares of company stock worth $12,702,993. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $470.00 to $519.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $295.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $433.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $555.99 on Monday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $346.49 and a twelve month high of $703.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $583.06 and its 200 day moving average is $608.56. The company has a current ratio of 39.04, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

