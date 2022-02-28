Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Holdings Trimmed by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,978,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after purchasing an additional 124,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 706,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 93,604 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 15,517 shares during the period. 81.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). Franklin Street Properties had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 22.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

In other news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $284,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Franklin Street Properties from $7.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

