Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

NYSE FSP opened at $5.76 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.87.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

