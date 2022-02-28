Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.
NYSE FSP opened at $5.76 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $599.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.87.
About Franklin Street Properties (Get Rating)
