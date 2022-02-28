freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €23.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) has been given a €23.00 ($26.14) target price by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) target price on freenet in a report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on freenet in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, freenet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.27 ($27.58).

FNTN traded up €1.77 ($2.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €24.64 ($28.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,064,422 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €23.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.77. freenet has a 52-week low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 52-week high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

