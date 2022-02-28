Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $9.06

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.06, but opened at $9.51. Frontline shares last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 55,621 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. Frontline had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Frontline by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 61,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,553 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Frontline by 81.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 801,602 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,511,000 after acquiring an additional 359,494 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Frontline by 75.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 112,686 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Frontline by 10.8% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 85,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Frontline by 669.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 283,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 246,267 shares in the last quarter. 20.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

