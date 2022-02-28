Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Fury Gold Mines (TSE:FURY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.80 target price on the stock.
TSE:FURY opened at C$0.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$110.34 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fury Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$0.75 and a 1-year high of C$1.83.
