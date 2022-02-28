FUTURAX Hits 1-Day Volume of $162.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $13,340.06 and $162.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded 25.7% lower against the dollar. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

FUTURAX is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . FUTURAX’s official website is www.futurax.global

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

