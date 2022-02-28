FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.50 price target on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FVCBankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

