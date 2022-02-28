FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Insider Sells $104,500.00 in Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) insider William G. Byers sold 5,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ FVCB opened at $21.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.35. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.23.
FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.02 million. FVCBankcorp had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the second quarter valued at $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.
About FVCBankcorp (Get Rating)
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.
