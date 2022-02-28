FY2021 EPS Estimates for Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Increased by Analyst

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Azul in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will earn ($5.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($5.33). Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Azul from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Azul has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.28.

AZUL stock opened at $14.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.68. Azul has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Azul by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,260,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,486 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,794,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,890,000 after buying an additional 695,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 2,751,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,324,000 after buying an additional 1,248,194 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,054,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 515,925 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 111.7% during the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,485,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 783,816 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile (Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.