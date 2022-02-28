FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2023 earnings at $4.03 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.03 EPS.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €68.00 ($77.27) to €70.00 ($79.55) in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €75.00 ($85.23) to €82.00 ($93.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.45.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.49. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $54.08 and a 1-year high of $79.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 318,572 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $19,290,000 after buying an additional 29,389 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,460 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.