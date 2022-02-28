FY2022 EPS Estimates for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.69. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.17.

Shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,223,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,740 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $109,087,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,236,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,625,000 after buying an additional 230,591 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 9,112,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,984,000 after buying an additional 321,500 shares during the period.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

