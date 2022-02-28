FY2023 EPS Estimates for Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF) Raised by Raymond James

Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of PIF opened at C$15.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$280.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.16. Polaris Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$14.30 and a 52 week high of C$22.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

