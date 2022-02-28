Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX opened at $140.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $270.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.75. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.90, for a total value of $2,458,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.26, for a total value of $2,999,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Barclays boosted their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

