Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Garde Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Garde Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,952,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,674,000 after acquiring an additional 500,963 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 5,568,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,743 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,526,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,282,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,183,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,134,000 after acquiring an additional 48,366 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 30,366 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $70.28 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $61.17 and a 12-month high of $74.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.68 and a 200-day moving average of $70.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

