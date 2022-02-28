Garde Capital Inc. Purchases 282 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Garde Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,967,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $36,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the third quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $210.48 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.22 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a market cap of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.99.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.20.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

