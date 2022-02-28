Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 24.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 665,299 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after acquiring an additional 130,814 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth $880,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 64,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 558.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 637,611 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,835,000 after buying an additional 540,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.86.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $279,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $31,811.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,012 shares of company stock worth $631,142 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $19.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.45. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 23.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

