Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Genmab A/S worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the second quarter worth about $19,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 4,355.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,690,000 after acquiring an additional 418,099 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 25.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,088,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,452,000 after acquiring an additional 222,776 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 93.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 441,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,031,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,293,000 after acquiring an additional 192,502 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $32.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

