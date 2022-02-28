Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.05% of Genmab A/S worth $15,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Genmab A/S by 16.7% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Genmab A/S by 3.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 7.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GMAB shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $32.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.59. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

