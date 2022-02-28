Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on G. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Genpact alerts:

Shares of NYSE G traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. Genpact has a 12 month low of $39.32 and a 12 month high of $54.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.91.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. Genpact’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genpact will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3,776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 46,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of Genpact by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact (Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.