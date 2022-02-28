Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Raised by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after acquiring an additional 173,047 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,063,000 after acquiring an additional 37,535 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE:GPC traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $120.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $104.87 and a 1-year high of $142.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.24%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.86.

Genuine Parts Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.