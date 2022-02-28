Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 183,141 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $6,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSK. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 124.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 862,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after buying an additional 478,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 368,858 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $42.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

