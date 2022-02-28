Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,980 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astronics were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATRO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,869 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Astronics by 754.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 33,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Astronics stock opened at $14.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.88. Astronics Co. has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

